Featured
Hipkins Wrote The Rule, Then Called It Racism
Hipkins ruled Greens and Te Pāti Māori out of police and corrections over the Mob pad photos. His own Tāmaki Makaurau candidate quit after a Mob video. Then he called the reaction racist and left her name on the ballot.
Labour candidate resigns a day after Hipkins declared 'absolute' confidence
Labour's Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Kerrin Leoni has resigned after footage emerged of her campaigning alongside Mongrel Mob members at a gathering that also served as a fundraiser.
NZ First candidates' 'population replacement' remarks spark controversy
NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones and Rotorua candidate Billy Brown have drawn criticism for using the language of population replacement to describe immigration trends in New Zealand.
Tamaki claims Australia barred him after remarks about burning mosques and temples
Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki says he was detained for 12 hours at Brisbane Airport, denied entry to Australia and sent back to New Zealand after being questioned about his public statements on immigration, Islam and Sikhism.
High Court overturns puberty-blocker ban despite acknowledging grounds for restrictions
The High Court has overturned the Government's ban on new puberty-blocker prescriptions for children with gender dysphoria, ruling that it breached consultation requirements and anti-discrimination protections.
You Don’t Need To Defend Frivolous Speech
Now, think about what you could accomplish if you were a good writer.
ACT and NZ First: The Other Grand Alliance
Unite these parties, convince some of the Nat holdouts to get with the winning team and we’ve got a fighting chance of a genuine conservative government.
A Climate BOM Drops, but Will There Be Any Reckoning?
A private forensic audit has exposed massive climate data fraud.
Chippy Don’t Lose That Number
It is certain that Qiulae Wong has Labour’s number. One suspects that Chris Bishop has already given her his.
My Gut is Telling Me the Coalition Will Be Returned
The mainstream media are the hindrance to maintaining an open and well-adjusted society.
Greenpeace NZ with Professor Jane Kelsey Are Sandbagging New Zealand
Greenpeace NZ, with Professor Jane Kelsey, is sandbagging New Zealand.
For Political Uncertainty Watch the Colours
Have you noticed the new Labour Party hoardings appearing around the country?
Who Actually Sits on the Right in NZ
My own ideal government does not believe the state should run the economy.
Ten@10 Lite - 2026/197
3 of today's 10 stories. The full Ten@10 is a VIP benefit.
Ten@10 Lite - 2026/196
3 of today's 10 stories. The full Ten@10 is a VIP benefit.
Steps to Avoid New Banking and Financial Industry Oppression
By implementing these strategies and solutions, we can help protect individual freedom and privacy and make it more difficult for repression and control to occur via the financial system.
Thinking About Race and IQ
We seem destined to continue the equality thesis, the persistent gaps in IQ and other test scores behoove us to acknowledge that our efforts have not worked. In some sense, DEI efforts are an admission of that failure, as they seek to reapportion society’s spoils based on race rather than merit.
Friday Fur
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Maurice Williamson Answers Your Questions On Tactical Voting
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Chris Hipkins Blames John Key and Shane Jones On Mongrel Mob Controversy
If you have a great Youtube, Rumble or Vimeo video to share send it to videos@goodoil.news If you're loving this trusty, straight-up news on Kiwi politics and beyond, why not become a paid member, eh? Unlock exclusive yarns, podcasts, vids, and in-depth analysis—your
Editors’ Picks
How High Did the Grooming Cover Up Go?
UK PM implicated in Muslim child-rape gang scandal.
Most of the Covid Tyrants Are Gone, What Next?
Ardern, Biden and Trudeau are now gone. But where to from here?
Continued Contempt of Parliament from Te Pāti Māori
If they don’t like the institution of parliament and its standing orders, then they can always go back to the mat.