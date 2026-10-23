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Hipkins Wrote The Rule, Then Called It Racism
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Hipkins Wrote The Rule, Then Called It Racism

Hipkins ruled Greens and Te Pāti Māori out of police and corrections over the Mob pad photos. His own Tāmaki Makaurau candidate quit after a Mob video. Then he called the reaction racist and left her name on the ballot.

 and  Cam Slater
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Thinking About Race and IQ
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Thinking About Race and IQ

We seem destined to continue the equality thesis, the persistent gaps in IQ and other test scores behoove us to acknowledge that our efforts have not worked. In some sense, DEI efforts are an admission of that failure, as they seek to reapportion society’s spoils based on race rather than merit.

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Night Cap
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Night Cap

If you have a great Youtube, Rumble or Vimeo video to share send it to videos@goodoil.news If you're loving this trusty, straight-up news on Kiwi politics and beyond, why not become a paid member, eh? Unlock exclusive yarns, podcasts, vids, and in-depth analysis—your

 and  Good Oil Staff
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Friday Fur
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Friday Fur

If you have a great Youtube, Rumble or Vimeo video to share send it to videos@goodoil.news If you're loving this trusty, straight-up news on Kiwi politics and beyond, why not become a paid member, eh? Unlock exclusive yarns, podcasts, vids, and in-depth analysis—your

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